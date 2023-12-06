TCM’s Ben Mankiewicz Announced For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite In Montreal

A new segment has been announced for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Ahead of the first-ever AEW Dynamite show live from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, the company has announced that Turner Classic Movie (TCM) personality Ben Mankiewicz will appear.

Mankiewicz will be present at tonight’s AEW on TBS program to introduce AEW Women’s Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm for her scheduled title defense against Skye Blue.

