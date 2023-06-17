Ted DiBiase Sr. Calls The Charges Against His Son “A Bunch Of Garbage”

Ted DiBiase Sr. calls the charges leveled against his son Ted Jr. a “bunch of garbage.”

As PWMania.com previously reported, Ted DiBiase Jr. has been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and theft involving programs receiving federal funds, six counts of wire fraud, two counts of theft involving programs receiving federal funds, and four counts of money laundering in connection with the misappropriation of millions of dollars intended for low-income Mississippi residents.

The WWE Hall of Famer stated on a recent episode of the “Going Ringside” podcast that he believes his son is being used as a scapegoat.

He stated, “We’re doing good. And all of that is a bunch of garbage. I’m not at liberty to talk about it but you know it’s kind of like they’re looking for a scapegoat.”

He added, “We’re caught in the middle of it. If I didn’t have a celebrity name they wouldn’t even be looking at me.”

Ted Jr. has pleaded not guilty to the charges, and his trial has been postponed at the government’s request. Both parties have been given additional time to review the evidence.