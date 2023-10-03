Teddy Long Believes Roman Reigns Should Face The Rock Over Cody Rhodes At WrestleMania 40

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently appeared on The Wrestling Time Machine podcast to talk about a number of topics including why he thinks WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson should face Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 over “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes.

Long said, “Well, I look at it as a business decision — and that’s what this is all about: business. Nothing against Cody Rhodes, I love him to death, he’s another one I’ve known since he was a little kid. But, who’s going to sell tickets: Cody Rhodes or The Rock? You know, and that’s the way I look at it.”

Long also talked about how there is always something that Cody can do at WrestleMania 40 because he is doing a hell of a job right now.

“If that does happen, there’s always still room for Cody, because at the end there that’s something that Cody can do.” “So we don’t want to count him out because Cody, I think, is doing a hell of a job there. But who’s going to buy tickets or money-wise? I think The Rock would be the guy.”

