Teddy Long Discusses The War Raiders Potentially Getting A Manager

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long appeared on an episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, where he talked about a number of topics including WWE World Tag Team Champions The War Raiders (Erik and Ivar) potentially getting a manager.

Long said, “They don’t need this, and I heard Bill [Apter] mention something about maybe Paul Ellering with them or something, but that could work because they could be a reincarnation of The Road Warriors. They don’t have the dress, they don’t have to have the mohawk, they don’t have to have all that, they’ve got the Road Warriors logo with Paul Ellering.”

On the team’s WWE World Tag Team Championship win:

“What a hell of a match with Judgment Day that those guys had and I’m so glad that they put the titles on ’em because they fit them. Those guys, they look mean, they look rugged, they look like they’ll tear your head off and that’s the kind of heels that you want which makes it so much easier for the babyface to chase them. Congratulations to them, their work in the ring is tremendous, they’re coming around, they’re learning a lot so, I don’t know what to say but congratulations and y’all just keep doing what you’re doing.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.