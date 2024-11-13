Teddy Long Explains The Value WWE ID Will Give To Affiliated Wrestling Schools

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long appeared on an episode of Sportskeeda’s The Wrestling Time Machine to talk about a number of topics, including the value WWE ID will give to their affiliated pro wrestling schools.

Long said, “Those schools are [have] already been up and running. And I think that they’ve produced a lot of great talent out of them. I know… Cody Rhodes and those guys, they produced a lot of guys that went to AEW. Seth Rollins has had a lot of…some nice guys coming out of there (Black and Brave Academy). So these are the four schools that they were modeled from.”

On the program benefiting the schools:

“It adds some credibility there, man. It’s like NXT.”

You can check out Long’s comments in the video below.