Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie Featuring John Cena Nominated For Six Annie Awards

WWE legend and 16-time World Champion John Cena is among the star-studded cast of the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” movie and it was recently revealed that the film has been nominated for six Annie Awards.

Cena took to his official Twitter (X) account to comment on the huge honor, with the movie making a total of $167,274,954 worldwide, $114,174,954 of those coming from the United States.

You can check out the post below, along with the movie trailer and the complete nominee list for each category the film is competing in.

SHELL YEAH IS RIGHT! Congratulations to the incredible team who made our Turtles come to animated life! Six #AnnieAwards nominations well-deserved! https://t.co/DIBQcgOIk4 — John Cena (@JohnCena) January 11, 2024

BEST FEATURE

“Nimona”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

“Suzume”

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem”

“The Boy and the Heron”

BEST DIRECTION – FEATURE

“Nimona”

“Robot Dreams”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem”

“The Boy and the Heron”

BEST MUSIC – FEATURE

“Elemental”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

“Suzume”

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem”

“The Boy and the Heron”

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – FEATURE

“Elemental”

“Nimona”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem”

“The Boy and the Heron”