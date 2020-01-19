The Favorites To Win At The Royal Rumble Revealed

The favorites to win at the WWE Royal Rumble 2020 PPV have been published by betting site 5dimes.eu.
The favorites have the “-” symbol and the underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100.
Men’s Royal Rumble (Top 3)
Roman Reigns -185
Brock Lesnar +200
Cain Velasquez +550
Women’s Royal Rumble (Top 3)
Shyna Baszler -300
Charlotte Flair +200
Ronda Rousey +1000
WWE Title
The Fiend -565 vs. Daniel Bryan +375
RAW Women’s Title
Becky Lynch -280 vs. Asuka +200
Smackdown Women’s Title
Bayley -195 vs. Lacey Evans +155
Roman Reigns -160 vs. King Corbin +120