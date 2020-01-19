The Favorites To Win At The Royal Rumble Revealed

The favorites to win at the WWE Royal Rumble 2020 PPV have been published by betting site 5dimes.eu.

The favorites have the “-” symbol and the underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100.

Men’s Royal Rumble (Top 3)

Roman Reigns -185

Brock Lesnar +200

Cain Velasquez +550

Women’s Royal Rumble (Top 3)

Shyna Baszler -300

Charlotte Flair +200

Ronda Rousey +1000

WWE Title

The Fiend -565 vs. Daniel Bryan +375

RAW Women’s Title

Becky Lynch -280 vs. Asuka +200

Smackdown Women’s Title

Bayley -195 vs. Lacey Evans +155

Roman Reigns -160 vs. King Corbin +120