The Favorites To Win At The WWE Day 1 PPV Event Revealed

The betting odds for WWE Day 1 2022 have been published by betting site betonline.ag.

The favorites have the “-” symbol and the underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100.

Roman Reigns (champion) -250 vs. Brock Lesnar +170

Big E (champion) -165 vs. Seth Rollins +240 vs. Bobby Lashley +350 vs. Kevin Owens +500

Edge -700 vs. The Miz +400

The Usos (champions) -250 vs. The New Day +170

Becky Lynch (champion) -250 vs. Liv Morgan +170

