The Godfather Recalls Vince McMahon Telling Him He’d Be Joining Nation Of Domination

WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather recently took to an episode of his “Poddin’ Ain’t Easy” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including Vince McMahon telling him he would be joining the Nation of Domination.

Godfather said, “He [McMahon] goes, ‘Tonight, we’re gonna put you in the Nation of Domination.’ I was only put into the Nation to make it bigger and blacker.”

On not wanting to return to the Papa Shango gimmick:

“Happiest day of my life, because that makeup is a pain in the ass. I was like, ‘You didn’t have to pay to come back, just put that f***ing makeup off.’”

You can check out the complete podcast below.