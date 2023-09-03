The Great Muta Appears At WWE Payback 2023

A legend was in the house on Saturday night.

A WWE Hall of Fame legend.

Japanese pro wrestling icon The Great Muta (Keiji Mutoh) appeared on-camera in a cameo appearance in the front row during the WWE Payback 2023 premium live event on Saturday night.

The Great Muta was acknowledged on the broadcast by the commentary duo of Michael Cole and Corey Graves after being shown in the crowd moments before the start of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship main event between Seth “Freakin'” Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Check out WWE’s social media coverage of The Great Muta at WWE Payback 2023 via the post embedded below.