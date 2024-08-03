The Hardy Boyz Recently Meet With WWE Officials In Cleveland

PWInsider.com reports that The Hardy Boyz (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) recently met with WWE officials in Cleveland ahead of the company’s SummerSlam PLE later today.

Matt and Jeff filmed some content for future documentaries and other features.

The brothers have been working for TNA without a contract since their AEW exits and are scheduled for this weekend’s TNA TV tapings, although an appearance on WWE TV sometime in the future wouldn’t be out of the question.

The Hardys last run with WWE started in 2017 when they made a shocking return at WrestleMania 33 and won the RAW Tag Team Titles.

Matt then signed with AEW in 2020 and debuted on the same night as Brodie Lee, which was the very first Dynamite without fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Jeff then signed with AEW in 2022.