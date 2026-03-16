The Hits & Misses Of AEW Revolution 2026

All Elite Wrestling kicked off its 2026 pay-per-view schedule with Revolution, a sold out event with more than 10,000 fans in Los Angeles. It’s wasn’t a record-setting crowd, but when you can move that amount of tickets for a show, you’re doing something right.

So, why does it seem like the office got the pay-per-view so wrong?

The show kicked off with the conclusion of the battle royal for the National title that started on the pre-show. As I’ve said before, this is a neat way to start the pay-per-views, as it’s something to differentiate the presentation from the WWE, an aspect that they probably could do more with in terms of the presentation. The WWE pay-per-views have become notoriously bloated with more ads and commercials than in-ring action so for All Elite to have the action literally from the moment that the broadcasts starts, it gives the organization something unique from a production standpoint. I’m not sure Jack Perry winning the National championship means anything in the grand scheme of things, as the title is nothing more than a prop based on the countless belts already in the company. Furthermore, I’d put very little stock into Perry, as his track record suggests that he doesn’t have the mindset to be successful in the business. “Real glass, cry me a river” will be what Perry is most remembered for.

The first match of the pay-per-view card was FTR defending the tag belts against The Young Bucks. In truth, this chapter of the feud really should’ve been how the rivalry started when FTR debuted almost six years ago. It was rather telling that when The Bucks resurfaced after the backstage fight with CM Punk, FTR was MIA, prompting speculation that the EVPs might have wanted to avoid another team outshining them. It also led to speculation that maybe FTR would end up being overlooked in All Elite similar to the way that they were in WWE. Thankfully, this recent run put a renewed spotlight on them, and in some ways, made The Young Bucks relevant again. The tongue-in-cheeks heel run where they leaned into the fact that the audience had Young Bucks fatigue didn’t have the reserve psychology effect that it was designed for. On a better note, this tag team bout was tremendous and a major example of the good portion of AEW programming. This was a fast-paced, physical bout that showcased just how talented these two teams can be when they’re put in a scenario where the best match possible is the objective, not a backstage agenda. It was fun to see the Jackson family being used for the entrance, and it gave something for FTR to work with as heels. This was crisp and smooth tag team action that should be an example of how the tag division can still be a draw in the modern era. Nick Jackson and Dax bled buckets, adding to the intensity of the segment. Nick hulking up was a little goofy, but it was far from the silliest stuff that happened on this show. The near falls toward the end of the match were very well done, which added a lot of drama as the advantage tilted back and fourth before the conclusion. FTR hit an impressive shatter machine from the ropes to get the win and retain the titles.

Now, the major problem with this is that this all happened in the first match of a four and a half hour pay-per-view card. We saw the high spots, the blood, and the razor-close near falls. What else is the rest of the card supposed to do without it either being a retread or diminishing returns? It was the opening match and two guys were already bleeding, why would blood on the rest of the card matter? In a vacuum, this match was great, it gave the fans their money’s worth and was a great example of the company’s tag team division, but the placement of this as the first bout on the card was a total booking blunder. Again, how does the rest of the card follow a 20-minute fireworks show? This is why booking and pacing a card is so important because the proper way to do so maximizes the overall presentation, which is what fans are paying for when they order the event. Furthermore, after the match, Cope and Christian returned for what looked to be a set up for a feud with FTR. Copeland and his former tag partner are superb performers with Hall of Fame careers, but is anyone really looking forward to more Edge in 2026? Furthermore, the post-match angle took the attention away from the stellar match that just happened. But, hey at least Meltzer will give it six stars.

Toni Storm beat Marina Shafir with a small package in about 10 minutes. This was a good change of pace from the dazzling spot fest that the audience just saw before it. Credit to Shafir, there was a point that she was as subpar as anyone on the roster with the infamous, “you know me” promo, but she has developed into a decent heel throughout this recent run with the death riders stable. Her in-ring work with the strikes and body language gave the impression of a vicious heel, and essentially, spotlighted her positives, while hiding the weaknesses. There was no reason for this bout to go any longer than it did, as it accomplished the goal of a solid match and wrapped up before it got tedious. The back suplex spot that Toni took on the floor was brutal. Unfortunately, the Ronda Rousey cameo at the end of this segment was rather pointless. Despite her friendship with Shafir, Ronda completely soured the fans with her comments about pro wrestling after she was given the featured position during her original run with WWE. Furthermore, her second run with the company showed that she completely floundered when she wasn’t catered to. Considering that she has a Netflix fight in two months with Gina Carano, she can’t do anything on the show that would risk injury so what’s the purpose of her appearance? More importantly, there simply isn’t a demand to see Ronda Rousey involved in pro wrestling again.

Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita was a 25-minute bout that blended a little bit of everything as they exchanged technical maneuvers, strikes, and took bumps off the top rope. This one went a few minutes too long, but was still a quality bout and something that could be used to represent the AEW brand in terms of what the alternative can bring to the table. However, the major flaw of this match was two-fold. Just two matches ago, we saw two wrestlers bleeding, and now Takeshita had to bleed when it really added nothing to the match. The tag match was booked and structured like it was a co-main or main event, but that literally wasn’t the case. The same can be said for this bout, it was given the time and then structured like it was going to close the show, but yet again, how is the rest of the card supposed to follow it? By the end of the night, when the actual main event, theoretically the most important match on the show, tried to do much of the same stuff, it’s not nearly as effective because the audience has already seen it several times throughout the night. The other major problem is just like there was already blood two matches ago, the lights went out again. This time, it was Will Ospreay’s return to the company after he required neck surgery to repair a serious injury. In the course of fighting the death riders, Ospreay did a twisting moonsault to the floor and almost clipped his head on the apron, more or less proving that he learned nothing about the injury that put him out of action in the first place. Keep in mind, I say that because I think Will Ospreay has the talent to be the franchise guy for AEW the same way that AJ Styles was the representative of TNA. There’s simply no reason for Ospreay to take risks like this since he has the ability to be much more important to the success of AEW.

The Divine Dominion beat The Babes of Wrath in five minutes. This segment should’ve been saved for an episode of Dynamite. They all have the potential to become stars, but when a show is over four and a half hours long, this is something that could’ve been trimmed from the line-up.

Swerve and Brody King were able to put together a match that stood out from the pack so to speak. Their match was based on hard-hitting strikes and some nasty bumps, but was done in such a way that made the most of the risks they took. If there’s a correct way to work a modern match like this then these two had the right formula. The apron and floor bumps, including the vertebreaker on the outside were brutal. These two are solid pros and this performance reflected that. One of the aspects that set this apart was the fact that there was selling of those previously mentioned bumps. Swerve got the victory after the jumping kick to the face. Post-match, there was another run-in when Kenny Omega, who Swerve put through a table on Dynamite a few weeks ago, made the save.

The Thekla vs. Kris Statlander two out of three falls match was very well done, both from an in-ring and psychology perspective. Everything they did was solid and made each of them look good in the process. A side note, the Thekla video package that aired before this bout did more to explain her character than anything done since her debut so it would’ve been wise to put such a video package on television before she debuted. Thekla using the ropes to get the pin on the first fall was basic, but effective psychology. It put heat on the heel, and gives the baby face odds to overcome during the match. Statlander tied it up before a ref bump prevented her from getting the win. A visual pin is a way to keep the baby face strong, but still get the result of the heel retaining the championship. There was outside interference, allowing Thekla to get the cheap victory. There should be more fundamentals like this used throughout the entire AEW product.

The next three matches were fine for what they were, but they were either forgettable or unimportant in the grand scheme of things. Mistico and Jet Speed winning the trios belts means nothing because those champions have no cache and are just more props on the show. The Bandido/Andrade bout was very solid lucha wrestling, but at more than three hours into the show, it became a tedious viewing experience, especially when it went almost twenty minutes. Furthermore, Andrade won, but Bandido is the ROH World champion so why exactly does the result matter? The other six man tag match where Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy, and Roderick Strong beat The War Dogs faction wasn’t needed and could’ve easily been put on television. Again, that matters when the card is so unnecessarily long on a Sunday night.

The main event was promoted as a Texas Death Match, but it was actually a last man standing match. There was more than 45 minutes of overkill and crash TV. Both Adam Page and MJF were bleeding early in the contest, which is exactly why there didn’t need to be two wrestlers bleeding in the first match. There was gimmick broken glass, barbed wire, and several tables used all before the half way point of the segment. The syringe with the needle through Page’s mouth was just gross and makes the entire company look bush league. This is supposed to be a national promotion, not an Ian Rotten indy group in front of 150 people in a barn. Quite frankly, MJF is and should be much better than this attempt to “shock” the audience. Some of the same thing can be said for the use of light tubes. This isn’t meant as a knock on Game Changer Wrestling, but there’s a reason that GCW successfully markets itself to a niche demographic. The glass and blood everywhere to such an excessive level is completely misguided for an organization on TBS. The exploding table was ridiculous because there was no logical reason for it to be there, and the fact that both competitors were on their feet within nine seconds more or less hindered its effectiveness anyway. Speaking of illogically, Page jumping up to no sell before the finish sequence just looked silly. Eventually, MJF used a dog collar to choke out Page to retain the championship.

As I said, if the company can sell 10,000 tickets to this show, the pieces of the puzzle are there, but as is often the case with AEW, almost none of those pieces are anywhere near the right place. There was too much blood, too many risks, too many bumps on the floor, too many run-ins, too many matches, and the show itself was just too long. The entire presentation was overkill and most of the show was reduced to crash TV rather than a pay-per-view that built to the main event. Sure, this type of PPV is serving the All Elite audience, but the problem is that the number of people that are willing to pay for it has been stagnant for several years,which is why the AEW buy rates are usually the same. More importantly, some of the stuff that was booked for this card will do more to sour fans on the product rather than increase the fan base.

What do you think? Share your thoughts, opinions, feedback, and anything else that was raised on Twitter @PWMania and Facebook.com/PWMania.

Until next week

-Jim LaMotta

Email [email protected] | You can follow me on Instagram, Facebook, & Threads @jimlamotta89