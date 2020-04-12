The Iron Sheik Reacts To Ronda Rousey’s “Jabronie Marks” Tweet, Raven vs. CM Punk, Damien Sandow

– The Iron Sheik reacted to Ronda Rousey’s recent tweet about “jabronie marks” and he approves! You can check out his tweet below:

Goodnight #ROWDYONES and jabronie marks without a life that don't know it a work when you work a work and work yourself into a shoot,marks pic.twitter.com/hoif5DEGM8 — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) April 12, 2020

– WWE tweeted out the following clip for Easter, showing the Easter Bunny showing up to the The APA Invitational Bar Room Brawl at Vengeance 2003. Damien Sandow played the role of the Easter Bunny:

Even the Easter Bunny took part in The APA Invitational Bar Room Brawl at Vengeance 2003! 😲@JCLayfield was more than happy to show the 🐰 how it's done! pic.twitter.com/PBfwDzXCSf — WWE (@WWE) April 12, 2020

– Ring of Honor posted the following video, showing the Raven vs. CM Punk in a Dog Collar match from Death Before Dishonor in 2003: