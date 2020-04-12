The Iron Sheik Reacts To Ronda Rousey’s “Jabronie Marks” Tweet, Raven vs. CM Punk, Damien Sandow

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– The Iron Sheik reacted to Ronda Rousey’s recent tweet about “jabronie marks” and he approves! You can check out his tweet below:

– WWE tweeted out the following clip for Easter, showing the Easter Bunny showing up to the The APA Invitational Bar Room Brawl at Vengeance 2003. Damien Sandow played the role of the Easter Bunny:

– Ring of Honor posted the following video, showing the Raven vs. CM Punk in a Dog Collar match from Death Before Dishonor in 2003:

