The Miz Believes He Is In The Prime Of His Career Right Now

WWE star The Miz recently spoke with Shakiel Mahjouri of SHAK Wrestling on a number of topics including how he believes he is in the prime of his career right now.

Miz said, “I’m in it right now and I’m loving it. I’m loving every second of it. My body feels good, I feel like I’m in my prime. I feel more confident than I’ve ever felt in WWE, and so like as a talent, like when I go into the ring I know exactly what I’m doing, I know how to get the audience where I want them to be, and I know how to tell a story and a captivating story.”

On life after WWE:

“Where this goes after WWE, I don’t know. Like I want to be a great dad, I want to be a great husband. I want Monroe and Madison to grow up with a dad that’s there, that’s present.”

You can check out The Miz’s comments in the video below.