The Miz Makes Half-Court Shot During NBA All-Star Celebrity Game (Video)

WWE star The Miz took part in the 2023 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday.

At the end of the game, Miz made a half-court shot, but it didn’t count because the buzzer went off before the ball left his hand.

In response to the video clip, Miz tweeted, “All about the moments,” which you can see below.

Miz commented on the moment in a video published to his Twitter account:

“I wasn’t supposed to get the ball at the end, but I had the ball. So what do you do? You shoot it? I shot it. I made it. But they didn’t give it to me because it was that close to the time clock we would have won the game. It was a four point shot. They didn’t give it to me, but I had a blast. Everyone came out here really for together. It’s a really fun show, really fun game, and it was an absolute honor.”