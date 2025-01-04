The Rock Acquires 96,000 Total Shares Of TKO Stock

According to an SEC filing, WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has acquired 96,557 shares of TKO stock as part of his deal with the company, which was agreed upon when he joined in January 2024.

The report also noted that The Rock now owns 289,673 shares of the company, worth $142.40 a share as of Friday’s close, for a total of $41.25 million.

You can check out details on the SEC filing below:

“On January 23, 2024, the Reporting Person was granted 193,115 RSUs, one half of which vested on December 31, 2024. The remaining portion of the RSUs will vest in twelve equal monthly installments on the last day of the month for the period from January 31, 2025 through December 31, 2025. These RSUs are subject to potential acceleration or forfeiture in accordance with the terms of that certain Restricted Stock Unit Grant Notice and Restricted Stock Unit Award Agreement, dated as of January 22, 2024, between the Issuer and the Reporting Person.”