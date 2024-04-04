The Rock Addresses His WWE Future

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has made a significant impact on WWE’s business since his return a few months ago.

When The Rock first returned to WWE earlier this year, he was expected to face Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. However, after receiving fan backlash, Rock changed his mind about the bout, deciding to turn heel and team up with his cousin for a program with Rhodes and WWE World Champion Seth Rollins.

In February, Rock was appointed to the TKO Board of Directors. He was also given the trademarked “The Rock” name, as well as $30 million in stock.

Rock is now just days away from teaming with Reigns to face Rhodes and Rollins at WrestleMania 40 – Night 1 on Saturday. ESPN has an in-depth piece on Rock’s return, in which Rock and former WWE creative writer Brian Gewirtz, who assists with Rock’s promos, discuss his future with WWE following Mania.

“I’m not off the board after WrestleMania,” Rock said. “I’m still on the board, and I will always be a part of this. And we are in it now. This is our thing and will forever be our thing.”

Gewirtz added, “I do think there’s gonna be a Rock presence in WWE going forward until whenever he doesn’t want to…I could definitely say that this isn’t [over a] day after WrestleMania, and I’m gonna go off into the sunset now.”