The Rock Comments on His Daughter Ava Raine’s WWE NXT Debut and Ring Name

As PWMania.com previously reported, footage of Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson’s daughter Ava Raine (Simone Johnson) cutting a promo during a WWE NXT live event surfaced online.

During an appearance on The Jimmy Kimmel Show, The Rock discussed her promo.

“Very proud of her. So Simone Johnson, my oldest daughter, daughter I have with Dany, she made her debut in WWE, their smaller federation, NXT. So she did so good. She went out there on the microphone. You gotta be poised when you go out there, and she has a cool wrestling name. It’s Ava Raine.”

“What she wanted to do, what she wanted to be called, ultimately what the powers that be want her to be called as well. She’s the first fourth-generation of pro wrestler in WWE. I always like to say that name, Ava Raine, can mean a lot of things. But to me, in my mind, it means she’s gonna lay the SmackDown on candy asses.”



