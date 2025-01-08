The Rock Involved In Backstage Segment And Main Event Promo On WWE NXT

The Rock made a notable appearance on this week’s episode of WWE NXT, interacting with Ethan Page and his daughter, NXT General Manager Ava, in a backstage segment and later delivering a promo during the main event.

In the segment, The Rock addressed Ethan Page, saying he’d heard a lot about him, “and it hasn’t all been good.” While The Rock offered his support, telling Page he could call him if he ever needed anything, he asserted his authority:

“I’m the ‘Final Boss,’ and Ava is the ‘Final Boss’ on NXT. That means you need to respect my daughter.”

The interaction ended humorously, with The Rock slapping Page on the backside and calling it “cute.”

After Page left, The Rock turned his attention to Ava, briefly asking her for advice on what to say during his upcoming main event segment.

The Rock’s promo in the main event segment was less well-received, with many noting its lack of direction. He began by reflecting on his actions from the previous year, saying:

“Just one year ago, everyone wondered why I was so mean to Cody Rhodes. After Monday’s edition of WWE Raw on Netflix, they’re now questioning why I’m so nice to the American Nightmare.”

He then addressed the fans, telling them to “know their role and shut their mouths” and to “enjoy the ride” he’s taking them on. The Rock also described Raw’s Netflix premiere as a “sexy show” that everyone now wants to attend.

The segment concluded with The Rock praising the NXT roster, acknowledging their hard work, and closing with his signature:

“If you smell… what The Rock is cooking!”

While The Rock’s catchphrase and presence energized the crowd, the promo itself was criticized for being scattered and lacking a clear message or focus. However, his backstage interaction with Ethan Page and Ava provided a lighter, entertaining moment that resonated well with fans.

Highlights from the segment are available below for those who missed it.

