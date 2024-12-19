The Rock Opens Up About Intense Preparation For WWE WrestleMania 40

In the lead-up to WWE WrestleMania 40, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared training footage as he prepared for his highly anticipated tag team match, teaming with Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. Speaking to People.com, Rock opened up about the rigorous preparation involved.

“It’s incredibly hard,” Rock explained. “The training becomes really extensive, and the training camp becomes extensive. So, I went [to] training camp for WrestleMania, which was about an eight- to nine-week training camp. It’s really fast, and fortunately, I was able to get through it all.”

As for WrestleMania 41, The Rock’s in-ring status remains uncertain. Reports suggest WWE is proceeding with plans for the event under the assumption that Rock will not be part of the lineup. However, with the unpredictability of the wrestling world, fans continue to speculate about a possible appearance by “The Great One.”