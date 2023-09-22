The Rock Reacts To WWE Releases And Addresses Dolph Ziggler

WWE released at least 22 wrestlers on Thursday, including Dolph Ziggler, whose 19-year run with the company may have been the most surprising. John Cena, Big E, and others praised Ziggler on social media on Thursday.

In an update, WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson reacted to the WWE releases on X/Twitter. Rock also shared a graphic that went viral on social media with stats from Ziggler’s career, including the 1,554 main roster matches that The Show-Off wrestled, which Cena also mentioned in his post.

“Just seeing all these releases now. These days so f’n tough for the ones who gave their all to our crazy world of pro wrestling. Like @HEELZiggler. What a decorated @WWE career and I’ll always be a supporter and fan. Can’t wait to see what he (and everyone) does next… #onward,” Rock wrote.

While the graphic indicates that these 1,554 matches were broadcast on television, it should be noted that this figure also includes the many matches Ziggler worked at non-televised live events.

Rock and Ziggler appeared in a segment on WWE RAW on May 2, 2011, which was The Rock’s birthday celebration. The segment also included Cena, Christian Cage, Vickie Guerrero, and WWE Hall of Famer Mae Young, as seen below.

As of this writing, Ziggler had not publicly responded to Rock, nor had he commented on his WWE release.

The video is embedded below, along with Rock’s full tweet and our previous links: