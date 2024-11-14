The Rock Shares His Go-To Wrestling Event For Non-Fans

WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson spoke with Complex on a number of topics, including which event he would show the non-fans to explain pro wrestling.

Rock said, “Come check out a WrestleMania. Come with me and check out a WrestleMania. We’ve worked for the entire year, storyline after storyline, good vs. bad, ups and downs, ebbs and flows. It’s all going to culminate to this big event in a big stadium. There is going to be fireworks, explosions.”

On which WrestleMania he would show them:

“WrestleMania 1. Madison Square Garden. Hulk Hogan and Mr. T.”

You can check out The Rock’s comments in the video below.

