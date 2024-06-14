The Rock Teases “The Biggest Match Of All Time At WrestleMania 41 In Las Vegas”

Every indication suggests that The Rock will return to professional wrestling, most likely at WWE WrestleMania 41.

The original plans called for a WrestleMania XL showdown with Roman Reigns. When fans pushed back after he asked Cody Rhodes to step aside, things changed. At the event, The Rock teamed up with Reigns to face Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tag team match, which they eventually won. However, Rhodes exacted his revenge by defeating Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title the following night.

During the post-Mania Raw episode, WWE hinted at a future match between The Rock and Rhodes, possibly at WrestleMania 41 next year. This is consistent with reports that The Rock plans to face Rhodes first, followed by Reigns.

The Rock spoke with ESPN‘s Mike Coppinger about his return to the ring, saying, “We’re on the 1-yard line to create the biggest WrestleMania of all time and the biggest match of all time at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. I’ll just leave it at that, Final Boss style.”

The Rock is currently filming “The Smashing Machine” movie until early August.