The Rock’s Daughter, Ava, Calls Out Fake Account For Impersonating Her

Ava, The Rock’s daughter and NXT General Manager, is tired of one account impersonating her.

Johnson signed with WWE and began training at their Performance Center in 2020. In September of that year, she had to have her third knee surgery. Ava made her in-ring debut at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver in Los Angeles, where Schism (Joe Gacy, Ava, Rip Fowler, and Jagger Reid) were defeated by Chase U (Andre Chase, Thea Hail, and Duke Hudson) and Tyler Bate in an eight-person tag team match.

After Schism split up, she became Shawn Michaels’ on-screen assistant in October. She was named the new General Manager of NXT in January, making her the WWE’s youngest general manager.

As seen below, Ava identified a fake account and called them out for pretending to be her.