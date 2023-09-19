The Rock’s WWE Return Is Most Socially Viewed Video Thus Far In 2023

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is still the most electrifying man in sports and entertainment.

The surprise return of the future WWE Hall of Fame legend and Hollywood A-lister drew a record-breaking amount of views, according to WWE.

On WWE Monday Night Raw this week, the company announced that The Rock’s surprise return on last week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown at the Ball Arena in Denver, CO. drew 103 million views.

WWE touted The Rock’s return drawing 103,000,000 views as “the most socially viewed video of the year” in 2023.