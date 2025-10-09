The Sandman On Why He Rejected A WWE Legends Contract Offer

ECW legend The Sandman appeared on The Major Wrestling Figure podcast to discuss various topics, including his reasons for rejecting an offer to sign a WWE Legends contract.

Sandman said, “No, I don’t. No, they asked. I was like, no Legends deal. Well, because nobody ever said a good thing about a legends deal. I never heard one person say a good thing about them signing a legends deal.”

