Updated Lineup For TNA Bound For Glory 2025

After last night’s episode of NXT x TNA Showdown, an updated lineup for the upcoming Bound For Glory pay-per-view was announced. The event is scheduled for next weekend.

The TNA World Tag Team Champions and WWE NXT Tag Team Champions, The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy), will defend both their titles against Team 3D (Bully Ray and D-Von Dudley) in a Ladder Match.

Other matches previously announced for the event include:

– TNA X-Division Champion “The Youngest In Charge,” Leon Slater, defending his title against WWE NXT’s “The Young OG,” Je’Von Evans.

– TNA International Champion “The King of TNA,” Frankie Kazarian, will defend his title against “Bulletproof” Steve Maclin.

– “The Undeniable Diamond,” Tessa Blanchard, facing Gia Miller in a singles match.

– TNA Knockouts World Champion Kelani Jordan (also from WWE NXT) will defend her championship against Indi Hartwell.

Additionally, TNA World Champion Trick Williams will put his title on the line against “The Realest,” Mike Santana. There will be a Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match featuring “The Southern Psycho,” Mance Warner, Léi Yǐng Lee, and several other participants who will be announced in the coming weeks.

In another exciting match, The System, which includes Moose, Alisha Edwards, Eddie Edwards, “The Most Professional Wrestler” Brian Myers, and JDC, will take on Order 4, consisting of Mustafa Ali, Tasha Steelz, Agent 0, Jason Hotch, and John Skyler, in a Hardcore War.

TNA Bound For Glory 2025 will take place on Sunday, October 12, at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts. The event will be available for streaming on TNA+.