The Undertaker Commends Cody Rhodes For How He Handled His Current Situation

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently took to an episode of his Six Feet Under podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how his heart sunk into his stomach when he saw “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes reveal that he wasn’t going to finish his story at WrestleMania 40.

Undertaker said, “I wanted to hear Cody’s promo. It was great. It was so good and I was so invested. When he said, ‘… just not at WrestleMania,’ my freaking heart sunk into my stomach because I knew at that moment what was about to happen. Believe me, money-wise, having The Rock at WrestleMania, brother, come on, against Roman who has been Champion for what, 13 years now? Samoan versus Samoan. It’s huge and it is what it is.”

Undertaker also talked about how proud he is of Rhodes for the way he has been handling the current situation.

Undertaker said, “Knowing and being in that situation a couple of times myself during my career, for Cody to go out and to deliver the promo that he delivered, I felt for him. I felt that not in my stomach because, like I said, I had been there before and he did it like a champ. He did it so professionally.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.



