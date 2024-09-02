The Undertaker: “I Think The Brothers Of Destruction Belong In The Hall Of Fame”

As PWMania.com previously reported, the latest “Six Feet Under” podcast with Mark Calaway (The Undertaker) focuses on the Brothers of Destruction tag team. When The Undertaker and Kane teamed up, they had one of WWE’s most memorable storylines, as well as memorable matches and feuds.

Both Kane and Taker are Hall of Famers, but when Taker’s co-host Matt Lyda asked if he thought the Brothers of Destruction tag team should be inducted, he said, “Yeah. I think there’s people with less resumes that are in the Hall of Fame,” Taker said. “But, we’re both in the Hall of Fame so it’s not something I’m losing much sleep about. I don’t really wanna give another speech (Laughs).”

Taker continued, “But to answer your question, yeah, I think the Brothers of Destruction belong in the Hall of Fame. Again, I’m not gonna lose much sleep. If it happens, my speech won’t be nearly as long as when I went in on my own.”

Taker was asked where he believes a Brothers of Destruction HOF induction could occur. Matt Lyda discussed rumors that WrestleMania would be held in Nashville in 2027. Taker stated that Nashville would be a “awesome place to go” for the Hall of Fame induction.

You can check out the complete podcast below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)