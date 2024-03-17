The Undertaker On How His Relationship With Michelle McCool Affected Her Career

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently took to an episode of his Six Feet Under podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how his relationship with Michelle McCool affected her in-ring career.

Undertaker said, “I saw the frustration, I saw the work she put in. I never helped the girls because most of them were only there for a stairstep to go somewhere else.” “Her work ethic and what she put into it was different. It wasn’t fair, obviously. You know what you’re getting into when you cross that line, but it wasn’t fair because she worked her butt off.“

