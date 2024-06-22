The Undertaker On Ludwig Kaiser: “He Is Going To Be A Great Villainous Heel”

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently appeared on an episode of Insight With Chris Van Vliet to talk about a number of topics including WWE star and Imperium member Ludwig Kaiser.

Undertaker said, “I like Kaiser.” “He’s going to be a great villainous heel. He’s easy to look at and dislike. It’s a quality. You look at him and go, ‘I don’t like him.’ He has that heelish smug air to him. ‘I want to punch him in the face.’ That’s the best quality you can have as a heel.”

“The rub that he is going to get off Gunther. Hopefully, he’ll get a heel run of his own someday.”

