The Undertaker On Why He Doesn’t Enjoy Wrestlers Playing To The Crowd

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker appeared on Maven’s YouTube channel, where he talked about a number of topics, including why he’s not a fan of wrestlers playing to the crowd in the middle of a match, especially during comeback spots.

Undertaker said, “What Shawn did in that [comeback spot] is the intensity. He had a window, right? ‘This is a big dude. I’ve got to pour on the gas.’ I think a lot of people in today’s [wrestling industry] would have glad-handed. They would have went to the crowd [gestures]. It doesn’t make sense. You wouldn’t do that in a fight. You wouldn’t do that in that kind of a situation and that’s one of my biggest pet peeves is, you know, as athletically gifted as the talent pool is, they glad-hand too much with the audience.”

You can check out Undertaker’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)