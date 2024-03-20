The Undertaker Praises A WWE Star That He Is “Really High On”

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker discussed his thoughts on WWE Intercontinental champion Gunther during an episode of his Six Feet Under podcast.

“I really like him. I think the sky’s the limit for him. I think he’s a little bit of a throwback to a different era, but has the ability to work and tell stories. I mean he just had that match with Dom [Mysterio] which is tough, a heel versus a heel is a tough match when somebody doesn’t turn. He kept Dominik a heel and he kept himself a heel, and I’m really, really high on him. But, yeah, we would probably fistfight about two chops in.”

You can check out the complete episode below: