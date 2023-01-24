The Undertaker Returns to WWE RAW as the “American Badass”

For the first time since his retirement, The Undertaker appeared on WWE RAW.

The WWE Hall of Famer made an appearance during a segment with LA Knight and Bray Wyatt. Knight was the first to emerge, discussing the legends backstage and Wyatt’s reliance on past glory. Knight invited any of the legends to come out and watch the “Pitch Black” match, which is taking place at the Royal Rumble PLE.

The Undertaker arrived on a motorcycle, with the “American Badass” theme music. Knight stated that he would let Taker live in order for him to see his family. The lights went out as Knight walked up the ramp, and Wyatt walked out. Knight returned to the ring, and Taker shoved him into Wyatt, allowing Wyatt to hit the Sister Abigail.

