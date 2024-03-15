The Undertaker Says It’s Really Tough Being Backstage And Giving Advice To Younger Talents

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently took to an episode of his Six Feet Under podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how it is really tough being backstage and giving advice to younger talents because they are killing it business-wise.

Undertaker said, “It’s really tough being backstage because there’s that part of me that wants to kind of pass it on to the guys that are there now and then, there’s the part of me that’s like ‘You should be out there doing it. You could do it better. Yeah and I mean, physically I can’t anymore, but those are all those little battles that I play in my head. It’s hard to give advice anymore. Just for the fact that these guys are freaking killing it, business-wise. You guys are making more money than we ever made, what can I tell you?”

His desire to see more storytelling in wrestling:

“I mean, I wish they would story-tell more and do a little less Cirque du Soleil, but I mean, evidently they tolerate it. I always think things could be better and there’s a place for some of the things that we used to do. They still have a valuable place in this product, but how do you tell somebody that’s absolutely freaking killing it? ‘Yeah, man, you go do you. You might want to learn how to tell a story because your career is not going to last very long during the stuff that you’re doing.’”

