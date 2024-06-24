The Undertaker Says The First HIAC Was Built Better Than The One Used With Mick Foley

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker appeared on Maven’s YouTube channel, where he talked about a number of topics including how the first Hell in a Cell structure for his match with fellow WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels at WWE Badd Blood in 1997 was built better than the one used for his match with fellow WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley at WWE King of the Ring 1998.

Undertaker said, “This cage was so much better built than the one that me and Mick worked. Yeah, and when Mick and I were just walking on top beforehand, you can hear the metal ties as our weight was — as we were stepping on them, you could hear them [flying off]. They were flying off and you can see, because our feet were just getting deeper and deeper.”

You can check out Undertaker’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)