The Undertaker Shares What He Learned From Jake Roberts After Joining WWE

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently took to an episode of his Six Feet Under podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including what he learned from fellow WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts after he joined the company.

Undertaker said, “I was already traveling with Jake and the amount of knowledge of the business and why he did things and how he did things, I learned so much. I learned a lot of bad habits from Jake … but the knowledge that he spit traveling up and down the road, wow. He was honestly a wrestling genius in everything that he did.”

He also talked about what Roberts told him when a match really starts.

“He goes, ‘Your match starts as soon as you walk through that curtain. It doesn’t start at ding ding ding, the match starts as soon as you come out of Gorilla Position.’”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.