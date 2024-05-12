The Undertaker Thought He Would Still Compete After His Match With AJ Styles

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently took to an episode of his Six Feet Under podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how he initially thought he would still compete after his match with AJ Styles at Wrestlemania 36.

Undertaker said, “I wasn’t thinking ahead. The only thing I was thinking was, ‘There may be more gas in the tank for some other opponents,’ but I didn’t have anybody in mind. I was completely focused on AJ and the shape that I thought I was going to have to be in to have the match that I wanted to have with him, which would have been initially in a wrestling ring. So I mean, my whole focus was on that.”

