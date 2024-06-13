The Undertaker Unsure If Tony Khan Should Run AEW But Hopes It “Gets Their Crap Together”

During a recent Patreon Q&A, The Undertaker discussed AEW and Tony Khan, as well as the previous rivalry between WWE Raw and SmackDown.

Undertaker stated, “Hopefully, a lot of people don’t think the way I do, but hopefully, one day, AEW gets their crap together and genuinely creates some competition. That’s probably not a popular take from most WWE insiders, but the way I look at it, competition’s only gonna make, it’s only gonna make you better.”

Taker’s co-host mentioned that, while AEW has great talent, the backstage issues must be addressed. Taker claimed that WCW made WWE enjoy the taste of defeating them in the Attitude Era before WWE turned things around, and he questioned whether the AEW President was the best person to lead a wrestling company.

Undertaker replied, “I agree with you. I don’t think there is a real true leader in the locker room….I am not sure…I have nothing against the man, you know, but I don’t know that Tony is the guy to run the company. I mean, his heart’s in a good place, and he wants to do something, but I just don’t know that he has the Ackerman to run a wrestling company against the juggernaut that is the WWE, but hey, I could be wrong. There was that one other time I was wrong. I hope they get it together and we do have some [competition]. It’s better for the wrestlers. It’s better for the audience, the fans. It’s better for everything.”

Taker then discussed the ongoing relationship between WWE and TNA, stating that he believes WWE is working with them in the long run by potentially signing TNA talent while TNA gains exposure.

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)