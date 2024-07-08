The Undertaker’s deadMAN Show Added To WWE SummerSlam Weekend

WWE issued the following:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW ADDED TO SUMMERSLAM® WEEKEND

Tickets On Sale Wednesday, July 10 at 10 a.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn., July 8, 2024 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced the critically acclaimed UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW will take center stage at The Agora in Cleveland at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 3 as part of SummerSlam® weekend.

Tickets for UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW go on sale Wednesday, July 10 at 10 a.m. ET via https://www.axs.com/. An exclusive presale opportunity will be available starting Tuesday, July 9 at 10 a.m. ET at https://www.axs.com/events/619247/undertaker-tickets. A limited number of VIP tickets, which includes premier seating and a meet-and-greet with The Undertaker, will also be available.

UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW will feature “The Phenom” in an intimate setting, sharing never-before-heard stories from his Hall of Fame career and taking questions from the WWE Universe in attendance. The show has sold out venues in Nashville, Philadelphia, Boston, San Antonio and Australia, among others, since debuting in 2022.

SummerSlam takes place Saturday, August 3 at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland. The event streams live on Peacock.