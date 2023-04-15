The Usos vs. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens Title Rematch Announced

The rematch is set.

On this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, it was announced when The Usos will be getting their rematch for the Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Championships.

Paul Heyman announced before the WWE on FOX main event between Riddle and Solo Sikoa that The Usos will get their rematch for the Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Championships when they square off against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens on WWE Friday Night SmackDown in Corpus Christi, TX. in two weeks.

