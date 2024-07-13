The Von Erichs Reveal Their Return To AEW

The Von Erichs (Marshall Von Erich and Ross Von Erich) recently took to an episode of their podcast, where they talked about a number of topics, including how they will return to AEW when the company holds their Path To All In Summer Series event at the Esports Stadium Arlington in Arlington, Texas.

Marshall Von Erich said, “We’re returning to AEW on July 20 and a few other Saturdays. We’re super excited.”

Marshall on how they haven’t signed a full contract with AEW but are committed to a few matches:

“We’ll see what comes from this. Be ready for more announcements. We’re gonna show why in Texas, you need the Von Erichs.“

Ross Von Erich on how their return to AEW in Texas is just like a job interview:

“It’s like a job interview. Having our fans there will be special. We can’t wait for AEW to see the support we have in Texas.“

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.