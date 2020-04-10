The XFL Suspending Operations

It was announced today that Vince McMahon’s XFL has suspended operations. The league, which had seen declining ratings during the season, recently announced that the season was being suspended due to the Coronavirus outbreak. This was McMahon’s second attempt at establishing the league after a failed run in 2001.

Breaking: The XFL suspended operations Friday morning and laid off nearly all of its staff, multiple sources told @SeifertESPN and @FieldYates.

The league currently has no plans to return in 2021. pic.twitter.com/NxZbHAKRsM

— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 10, 2020