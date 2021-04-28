The Young Bucks Respond To Claim About Not Giving Credit To Photographer

As PWMania.com previously reported, a graphic designer with the Twitter handle @salsaboiii wrote that former WWE star Chelsea Green used one of his creations without giving him credit. Twitter user @harryaaron responded and said he had a similar incident with The Young Bucks. The tweet has since been delete but here is what was written:

“If it makes you feel better, this was the reply I got when I asked The Young Bucks to credit me for photos I shot of them at PWG they were using promotionally.

Some wrestlers are just pricks. pic.twitter.com/GWUoAnVdRy

— Harry (@harryaaron) April 27, 2021”

The Twitter bio of the Young Bucks has been updated and includes a reference to the photo credit claim: