Three WWE Dream Matches For AJ Lee

On the September 5th edition of Friday Night SmackDown, we saw AJ Lee make her return to the WWE for the first time in 10 years. This was a monumental moment and one of the biggest returns in WWE history. Of course, it got many fans talking about the “dream matches” we can now potentially see Lee in.

When Lee returned to the ring, we saw a moment that many fans never thought they’d ever see. Lee making her return to the ring only ignites the talks about who we want to see her work with now that she’s back. So, what are three potential dream matches that we may see Lee have now that she’s found her way back to the WWE?

3. Iyo Sky

For the better part of the past few years, Iyo Sky has been one of the premiere women in the entire WWE women’s division. Many think that Sky is the best pure wrestler in the entire WWE, and certainly the best wrestler in the WWE women’s division, and it’s easy to see why.

This speaks volumes about Sky. When she made her return, Sky was thrown into a group as a “sidekick” character. While the group went on to have a great run, Sky was left floundering for quite some time when it ended. So much so that WWE stuck her right back with Asuka.

She’s the name who has proven to be a can’t-miss match. She had one of the greatest matches of the year with Rhea Ripley earlier this year at “Evolution.” Every time she’s tasked with a match, she knocks it out of the park. Sky vs. Lee could be a very fun match to see. While it may take some time to get there, this one should certainly not be ruled out.

2. Lola Vice

A little bit of a dark horse on this list, another potential big match that Lee could find herself in is with NXT’s Lola Vice. Vice has been on a tear on the Tuesday night brand. So much so that she has been the chosen woman to represent WWE often times in front of a brand new crowd at AAA.

Vice finds herself potentially winning the NXT Women’s Championship as she’s next in line to challenge Jayne for it. If they are indeed strapping a rocket to Vice’s back, maybe a little quick run for Lee when the time’s right in NXT wouldn’t be a bad idea. The NXT women have shown a lot of love for Lee, and it could be fun to see her mix it up down there.

CM Punk, Lee’s in real life husband, has already been down helping the stars of tomorrow own their craft. Lee could pick up exactly where Punk has left off but instead in the women’s division. A fun dream match for Lee could see her mix it up with Vice, preferably for the NXT Women’s Championship.

1. Roxanne Perez

This is probably every wrestling fan’s ultimate dream match for Lee to partake in. Arguably, this is one that I think should happen on the biggest stage with Lee potentially dropping the Women’s Intercontinental Championship (if she wins it from Becky) to Perez at WrestleMania 42.

The match writes itself. For years, Perez has been a thorn in Punk’s side, even if it is in a little sister type of way. Perez has been known to call Punk and Lee her “wrestling parents” and even tweeted “MOMMY’S HOME” when Lee first made her return back to the WWE on Friday.

While this once looked like yet another dream match which wasn’t going to come to fruition, now seems a whole lot more possible. Perez finds herself now in The Judgement Day, which has been involved in some of the biggest stories in all of Monday Night Raw. Lee could find her way to Perez fairly easily.

Regardless of what matches we see Lee in, one thing we know for sure is Lee is officially back and gearing up for action. This is such a cool moment for wrestling fans and wrestlers alike. Now, while it will certainly start with Becky Lynch, this multi-year run for Lee could see her face a ton of potential stars.