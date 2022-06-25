Thunder Rosa Achieves AEW Milestone

Since beating Britt Baker in a steel cage match at the AEW St. Patrick’s Day Slam in March, Thunder Rosa has held the title of AEW Women’s Champion.

Since then, she has fought with the likes of Serena Deeb and Nyla Rose. When she was accused of “sandbagging” and “no-selling” Marina Shafir’s offense during a battle on AEW Dynamite earlier this month, she found herself in hot water.

Rosa denied the allegations while appearing on The MMA Hour, adding that she respects every one of her opponents. Rosa posted pictures of the two making amends backstage at a Dynamite event as the two celebrities discussed their differences.

With 101 days under her belt, Rosa recently surpassed the milestone of 100 days as AEW Women’s Champion.

On Sunday’s AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view, Toni Storm will face Rosa as she makes her next title defense.