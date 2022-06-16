Thunder Rosa and Marina Shafir Seemingly on Good Terms

Thunder Rosa was publicly accused of “sandbagging” Marina Shafir during their AEW Dynamite match on June 8th, 2022, as PWMania.com previously reported.

Rosa appears to be on good terms with Shafir after publicly commenting on the topic, as she shared photos of them together backstage at this week’s Dynamite with the caption:

“Today day we take responsibility and work on being better. Because at the end of the day we break bread. Two mothers navigating a world in where we both never ending learners. @MarinaShafir”