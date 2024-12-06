Thunder Rosa Says She’s Tired Of Fans Asking If She Still Works For AEW

AEW star Thunder Rosa appeared on Busted Open Radio to talk about a number of topics, including how she is tired of fans asking if she still works for the company.

Rosa said, “AEW exists on Saturdays, so if you’re not doing anything on Saturday, watch the show. If I get somebody else asking me if I still work at AEW, I’m just going to be like, ‘Here — here is the schedule of ‘Dynamite,’ ‘Rampage,’ and ‘Collision.’ I’m usually on ‘Collision’ so just watch me and if you can’t watch me live, watch me on YouTube. Stop asking me if I still work in AEW ’cause I still do.”

