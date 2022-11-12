Thunder Rosa Shares Update On Her Road To Recovery & AEW Return: “I’m Coming Back Soon” (Video)

Thunder Rosa’s time is coming.

And soon.

The AEW Women’s Champion took to social media on Friday to update fans on the status of her return to the ring in All Elite Wrestling.

Rosa surfaced on her official Instagram page today with a video updating fans on her recovery and road to her AEW return.

“Shoutout to all the AEW women’s division,” she wrote. “You guys are doing great, but I’m getting better. Time is coming. I’m coming back soon.”

She continued, “I know you guys are really eager to know when I’m coming back. The news will come later. I’m sorry, I don’t have a timeline. I just wanna thank everyone for being so happy to see me and asking to come back.”

Check out the aforementioned video featuring the above comments from Thunder Rosa via the post embedded below courtesy of the official Instagram page of the AEW Women’s Champion.