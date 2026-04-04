Thunder Rosa Signs Dual Contract With CMLL And All Elite Wrestling

According to Fightful.com, former AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa appeared at a CMLL show on Friday, April 3rd, where it was announced that she has signed a dual contract with both CMLL and All Elite Wrestling.

This development was widely anticipated, as Rosa has recently expressed her desire to hold a dual contract with both AEW and CMLL. Fightful Select noted that the deal for Rosa to be under a dual contract is nearly finalized, and sources expect her to be offered a CMLL contract soon, which will run concurrently with her AEW deal.

The report also noted that her current AEW contract is expected to expire sometime next year, though the exact date is unknown. In the meantime, Rosa will be working with CMLL for the rest of the year.

With this new contract, Rosa joins other stars like Hechicero, Claudio Castagnoli, Persephone, Mascara Dorada, and Místico, who all have contracts with both AEW and CMLL. She last competed in AEW on the March 4th episode of AEW Dynamite, where she faced Thekla for the AEW Women’s World Championship. Thekla won the match and retained her title.